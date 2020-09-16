Better-than-expected data for August showed an acceleration in Chinese industrial production, which has been one of the main drivers of China’s relatively rapid recovery from the coronavirus. Photo: Getty Images
China is only G20 country expected to see positive economic output this year, OECD says
- Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development revises up its forecast for Chinese growth this year to 1.8 per cent, from a 3.7 per cent contraction projected in June
- Rapid control of the coronavirus outbreak allowed China to reopen businesses faster than other countries, but spending on services still remains subdued, the group says
