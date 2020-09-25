The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to update its global outlook on October 13. Photo: AFPThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to update its global outlook on October 13. Photo: AFP
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to update its global outlook on October 13. Photo: AFP
Global economic outlook better than June, but ‘not out of the woods’, IMF says

  • In June, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said world gross domestic product would drop by 4.9 per cent
  • China and some other advanced economies have performed better than expected in the second quarter of 2020

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:47am, 25 Sep, 2020

