The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to update its global outlook on October 13. Photo: AFP
Global economic outlook better than June, but ‘not out of the woods’, IMF says
- In June, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said world gross domestic product would drop by 4.9 per cent
- China and some other advanced economies have performed better than expected in the second quarter of 2020
