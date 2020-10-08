The property sector in Melbourne soared during a five-year boom between 2013 and 2017, when home prices rose as much as 70 per cent, but interest has since waned amid turmoil and the coronavirus. Photo: ShutterstockThe property sector in Melbourne soared during a five-year boom between 2013 and 2017, when home prices rose as much as 70 per cent, but interest has since waned amid turmoil and the coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
The property sector in Melbourne soared during a five-year boom between 2013 and 2017, when home prices rose as much as 70 per cent, but interest has since waned amid turmoil and the coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese homebuyers shun Australian market as coronavirus, political tensions take toll

  • For years, mainland Chinese residents were the top foreign purchasers of housing units in Australia, leading to a boom that has since abated
  • While mainland buyers have retreated from the Australian market, many are expected to return if conditions eventually improve

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 3:54pm, 8 Oct, 2020

