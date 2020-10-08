The US has launched two trade probes against Vietnam for the use of timber that has been allegedly illegally harvested or traded, and currency manipulation. Photo: AFPThe US has launched two trade probes against Vietnam for the use of timber that has been allegedly illegally harvested or traded, and currency manipulation. Photo: AFP
US trade deficit with Vietnam balloons to record high, as Trump administration launches currency probe

  • Vietnam’s trade surplus with the US reached record levels in August as firms moved supply chains from China to avoid trade war tariffs
  • Data comes just days after Washington announced a probe into alleged currency manipulation by Vietnam, which could result in import tariffs

Cissy Zhou and Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 6:30pm, 8 Oct, 2020

