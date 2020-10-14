Limited numbers of containers have been one of the main reasons for a surge in sea freight rates in the second half of the year. Photo: APLimited numbers of containers have been one of the main reasons for a surge in sea freight rates in the second half of the year. Photo: AP
Limited numbers of containers have been one of the main reasons for a surge in sea freight rates in the second half of the year. Photo: AP
Economy /  Global Economy

Global container shortage drives spike in shipping rates, but brings windfall for Chinese manufacturers

  • A shortage of containers and unexpected demand for delivery by sea has driven a surge in international freight rates in the second half of the year
  • The shortfall is driving up costs for some Asian businesses, but proving a boon for Chinese container manufacturers who are running close to full capacity

Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 7:30am, 14 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Limited numbers of containers have been one of the main reasons for a surge in sea freight rates in the second half of the year. Photo: APLimited numbers of containers have been one of the main reasons for a surge in sea freight rates in the second half of the year. Photo: AP
Limited numbers of containers have been one of the main reasons for a surge in sea freight rates in the second half of the year. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE