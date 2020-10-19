US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden took part in the first 2020 presidential election debate at the end of September. Photo: EPA-EFE
Global Impact newsletter: US election result crucial to US-China relations ahead
- Global Impact is a fortnightly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world
- In the 10th edition we will be looking at the role the complex US-China relationship is playing in the ongoing US election
Topic | US-China relations
US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden took part in the first 2020 presidential election debate at the end of September. Photo: EPA-EFE