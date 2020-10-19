Some 200 people gathered outside the office of Youwin Education in Beijing demanding refunds after the company collapsed. Photo: Frank Tang
China’s uneven coronavirus economic recovery stirs protest in Beijing
- Some 200 people protested outside the office of a private tutoring company in Beijing on Monday, demanding refunds after the company folded
- The rare protest is a sign of lingering stress in the Chinese economy, despite a broad acceleration in growth over the third quarter
Topic | China economy
Some 200 people gathered outside the office of Youwin Education in Beijing demanding refunds after the company collapsed. Photo: Frank Tang