Some 200 people gathered outside the office of Youwin Education in Beijing demanding refunds after the company collapsed. Photo: Frank Tang
China’s uneven coronavirus economic recovery stirs protest in Beijing

  • Some 200 people protested outside the office of a private tutoring company in Beijing on Monday, demanding refunds after the company folded
  • The rare protest is a sign of lingering stress in the Chinese economy, despite a broad acceleration in growth over the third quarter

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:38pm, 19 Oct, 2020

