US-China decoupling: Is Beijing ramping up its diversification away from the US dollar?

  • US-China frictions and the threat of American financial sanctions have renewed debate in Beijing about reducing dependence on the US dollar
  • China cut its holdings of US government debt to US$1.07 trillion in late August, the lowest level since March 2017, the US Department of Treasury says

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 21 Oct, 2020

China has long tried to undermine the US dollar’s dominant role in the international monetary system, despite the fact that the bulk of its reserves are in dollar-denominated assets. Photo: Reuters
