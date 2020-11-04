Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  Global Economy

Xi Jinping calls for global cooperation to get economies back on track

  • President tells China International Import Expo that all nations should promote ‘mutual openness’
  • But EU trade group bemoans quarantine restrictions that made it difficult for foreign executives to attend event it describes as ‘little more than an ambitious trade fair’

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Shanghai

Updated: 10:53pm, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE