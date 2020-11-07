Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks on Friday in Delaware. Photo: AP
US presidential election: Biden says ‘we’re going to win’, as Trump’s slump continues
- In contrast to the president’s recent combative speeches, Democratic candidate says America has ‘serious problems to deal with … We don’t have any more time to waste on partisan warfare’
- Biden has already secured the most votes of any presidential candidate in US history, surpassing Barack Obama’s record from 2008
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks on Friday in Delaware. Photo: AP