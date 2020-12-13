South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee and Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are the last two remaining candidates to become the next director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Photo: AFP
WTO director general: will it be Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala or South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee?
- Brazilian Roberto Azevedo stepped down as World Trade Organization (WTO) director general at the end of August 2020, a year before the expiry of his mandate
- Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee are the remaining candidates in the race to become the seventh head of the global trade body
Topic | World Trade Organization (WTO)
South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee and Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are the last two remaining candidates to become the next director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Photo: AFP