China’s 2020 list of industries that are either restricted or prohibited for foreign investors has been cut to 123. Photo: AFP
China eases foreign investment restrictions on negative list ahead of latest EU talks
- China’s 2020 list of industries that are either restricted or prohibited for foreign investors has been cut to 123, from 131 last year
- Publication comes as China and the European Union gear up for latest investment talks, with market access still a stumbling block
Topic | European Union
