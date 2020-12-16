China’s 2020 list of industries that are either restricted or prohibited for foreign investors has been cut to 123. Photo: AFP China’s 2020 list of industries that are either restricted or prohibited for foreign investors has been cut to 123. Photo: AFP
China’s 2020 list of industries that are either restricted or prohibited for foreign investors has been cut to 123. Photo: AFP
China eases foreign investment restrictions on negative list ahead of latest EU talks

  • China’s 2020 list of industries that are either restricted or prohibited for foreign investors has been cut to 123, from 131 last year
  • Publication comes as China and the European Union gear up for latest investment talks, with market access still a stumbling block

ReutersSCMP Reporters
Reuters and SCMP Reporters

Updated: 12:22pm, 16 Dec, 2020

China’s 2020 list of industries that are either restricted or prohibited for foreign investors has been cut to 123. Photo: AFP China’s 2020 list of industries that are either restricted or prohibited for foreign investors has been cut to 123. Photo: AFP
China’s 2020 list of industries that are either restricted or prohibited for foreign investors has been cut to 123. Photo: AFP
