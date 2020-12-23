China’s top leaders have signalled a push to improve the nation’s seed industry amid concern over food security. Photo: Shutterstock
China food security: Beijing calls for biotech breakthrough to improve seed industry
- China’s top leaders have signalled a push to improve the nation’s seed industry as part of a campaign to ensure food security
- Concerns about food supply have heightened this year due to reports of grain shortages and disruptions from the pandemic
