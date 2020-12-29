The combined assets of China’s 97 central government-owned enterprises are expected to reach 69 trillion yuan (US$10.5 trillion) in 2020. Photo: Xinhua The combined assets of China’s 97 central government-owned enterprises are expected to reach 69 trillion yuan (US$10.5 trillion) in 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China to develop ‘national team’ of state-owned giants, but efficiency concerns linger

  • China Baowu Steel Group became the world’s largest steelmaker last week, when it announced output hit a record 100 million tonnes this year
  • The company’s success has highlighted Beijing’s goal of creating a ‘national team’ of globally competitive, innovative state-owned enterprises

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 29 Dec, 2020

