The combined assets of China’s 97 central government-owned enterprises are expected to reach 69 trillion yuan (US$10.5 trillion) in 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China economy
China to develop ‘national team’ of state-owned giants, but efficiency concerns linger
- China Baowu Steel Group became the world’s largest steelmaker last week, when it announced output hit a record 100 million tonnes this year
- The company’s success has highlighted Beijing’s goal of creating a ‘national team’ of globally competitive, innovative state-owned enterprises
Topic | China economy
