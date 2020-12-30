Investment in key sectors of China’s economy, such as aviation, will remain restricted under an EU-China treaty. Photo: Bloomberg
exclusive | China-EU investment deal: draft text shows Beijing to broadly open market to European firms, but some sectors remain off limits
- Draft of the EU-China investment deal shows improved market access for European firms in many parts of the Chinese economy
- But restrictions remain in key sectors like automotive, aviation and health care, with the agreement set to be finalised this week
Topic | China-EU relations
