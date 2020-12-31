French President Emmanuel Macron attends the EU-China videoconference meeting this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel. Photo: EPA-EFE French President Emmanuel Macron attends the EU-China videoconference meeting this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-EU investment deal: ‘landmark’ treaty greeted with a shrug by underwhelmed analysts

  • Some analysts say Brussels has oversold deal with China, which was seven years in the making but has been met with scepticism
  • China also retains control in key sectors, with economists suggesting Europe’s struggling economy weakened its negotiating position

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 7:57pm, 31 Dec, 2020

