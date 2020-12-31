French President Emmanuel Macron attends the EU-China videoconference meeting this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-EU relations
China-EU investment deal: ‘landmark’ treaty greeted with a shrug by underwhelmed analysts
- Some analysts say Brussels has oversold deal with China, which was seven years in the making but has been met with scepticism
- China also retains control in key sectors, with economists suggesting Europe’s struggling economy weakened its negotiating position
Topic | China-EU relations
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the EU-China videoconference meeting this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel. Photo: EPA-EFE