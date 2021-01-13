Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has been subject to US restrictions aimed at cutting it off from key technology components. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has been subject to US restrictions aimed at cutting it off from key technology components. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s new rules on ‘unjustified’ foreign laws bolster ability to strike back at US long-arm jurisdiction

  • Beijing has introduced rules to counter foreign laws that could hurt national security, businesses and individuals
  • The move is seen as a response to tensions with the US, which has targeted Chinese entities with trade action

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 13 Jan, 2021

