More than 57 per cent of executives from China and 51 per cent from South Korea said bilateral relations would improve under Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
Most China, South Korean executives see Biden improving Washington-Beijing ties, survey shows
- Most Japanese business leaders remain pessimistic about relations between the world’s two largest economies, according to a recent survey
- Chinese business leaders are more optimistic than South Korean, Japanese executives on global economic outlook and investment this year
Topic | US-China relations
More than 57 per cent of executives from China and 51 per cent from South Korea said bilateral relations would improve under Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters