The world’s two largest economies signed the deal on January 15 last year, effectively calling a ceasefire in a trade war launched by the US in July 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China trade war deal reaches first anniversary as bilateral mistrust hits ‘all-time high’
- One year after signing, China lags far behind in its purchases of American goods and the trade imbalance with the US has grown
- But the agreement remains one of the only areas of cooperation between the nations as relations hit their lowest ebb in decades
