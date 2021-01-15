The world’s two largest economies signed the deal on January 15 last year, effectively calling a ceasefire in a trade war launched by the US in July 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE The world’s two largest economies signed the deal on January 15 last year, effectively calling a ceasefire in a trade war launched by the US in July 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
The world’s two largest economies signed the deal on January 15 last year, effectively calling a ceasefire in a trade war launched by the US in July 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE

US-China trade war deal reaches first anniversary as bilateral mistrust hits ‘all-time high’

  • One year after signing, China lags far behind in its purchases of American goods and the trade imbalance with the US has grown
  • But the agreement remains one of the only areas of cooperation between the nations as relations hit their lowest ebb in decades

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 6:42am, 15 Jan, 2021

