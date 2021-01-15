Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, says the central bank must stay vigilant as it aims to “strictly prevent and control external financial risks”. Photo: Weibo Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, says the central bank must stay vigilant as it aims to “strictly prevent and control external financial risks”. Photo: Weibo
Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, says the central bank must stay vigilant as it aims to “strictly prevent and control external financial risks”. Photo: Weibo

China economy

Economy /  Global Economy

Will Biden’s US$1.9 trillion ‘American Rescue Plan’ be a boon for China, or could excessive liquidity lead to financial trouble?

  • Latest US coronavirus stimulus package would pump even more liquidity into the global economy, and much could end up in China, where investment returns are promising
  • Analysts say Joe Biden’s proposal could further boost Chinese exports, but they also warn of hot money inflows creating dangerous asset bubbles

Topic |   China economy
Orange WangAmanda Lee
Orange Wang and Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 15 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, says the central bank must stay vigilant as it aims to “strictly prevent and control external financial risks”. Photo: Weibo Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, says the central bank must stay vigilant as it aims to “strictly prevent and control external financial risks”. Photo: Weibo
Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, says the central bank must stay vigilant as it aims to “strictly prevent and control external financial risks”. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE