Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, says the central bank must stay vigilant as it aims to “strictly prevent and control external financial risks”. Photo: Weibo
China economy
Will Biden’s US$1.9 trillion ‘American Rescue Plan’ be a boon for China, or could excessive liquidity lead to financial trouble?
- Latest US coronavirus stimulus package would pump even more liquidity into the global economy, and much could end up in China, where investment returns are promising
- Analysts say Joe Biden’s proposal could further boost Chinese exports, but they also warn of hot money inflows creating dangerous asset bubbles
Topic | China economy
Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, says the central bank must stay vigilant as it aims to “strictly prevent and control external financial risks”. Photo: Weibo