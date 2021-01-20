Chinese holdings rose to US$1.063 trillion in November from US$1.054 trillion in October, with China remaining the second largest non-US owner of US debt. Photo: AFP Chinese holdings rose to US$1.063 trillion in November from US$1.054 trillion in October, with China remaining the second largest non-US owner of US debt. Photo: AFP
Chinese holdings rose to US$1.063 trillion in November from US$1.054 trillion in October, with China remaining the second largest non-US owner of US debt. Photo: AFP

US-China relations

Economy /  Global Economy

China increased US debt holdings for first time in six months in November despite overall decline

  • Chinese holdings rose to US$1.063 trillion in November from US$1.054 trillion in October, with China remaining the second largest non-US owner of US debt
  • Foreign investors held US$7.053 trillion in US government debt in November, down from US$7.068 trillion the previous month

Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:12am, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese holdings rose to US$1.063 trillion in November from US$1.054 trillion in October, with China remaining the second largest non-US owner of US debt. Photo: AFP Chinese holdings rose to US$1.063 trillion in November from US$1.054 trillion in October, with China remaining the second largest non-US owner of US debt. Photo: AFP
Chinese holdings rose to US$1.063 trillion in November from US$1.054 trillion in October, with China remaining the second largest non-US owner of US debt. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE