US-China relations
China increased US debt holdings for first time in six months in November despite overall decline
- Chinese holdings rose to US$1.063 trillion in November from US$1.054 trillion in October, with China remaining the second largest non-US owner of US debt
- Foreign investors held US$7.053 trillion in US government debt in November, down from US$7.068 trillion the previous month
