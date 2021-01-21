President Joe Biden inherits a US-China relationship that is at historic lows. Photo: EPA-EFE
As Biden takes office, US still viewed as ‘grey rhino’ risk for Chinese economy
- Chinese economists see ‘negative energy’ and continued US pressure under President Joe Biden, who was sworn in on Wednesday
- Biden expected to adopt a less antagonistic tone, but his policies may not differ hugely from the Trump administration in the short term
Topic | US-China relations
President Joe Biden inherits a US-China relationship that is at historic lows. Photo: EPA-EFE