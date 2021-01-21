President Joe Biden inherits a US-China relationship that is at historic lows. Photo: EPA-EFE President Joe Biden inherits a US-China relationship that is at historic lows. Photo: EPA-EFE
President Joe Biden inherits a US-China relationship that is at historic lows. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  Global Economy

As Biden takes office, US still viewed as ‘grey rhino’ risk for Chinese economy

  • Chinese economists see ‘negative energy’ and continued US pressure under President Joe Biden, who was sworn in on Wednesday
  • Biden expected to adopt a less antagonistic tone, but his policies may not differ hugely from the Trump administration in the short term

Topic |   US-China relations
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 7:47pm, 21 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
President Joe Biden inherits a US-China relationship that is at historic lows. Photo: EPA-EFE President Joe Biden inherits a US-China relationship that is at historic lows. Photo: EPA-EFE
President Joe Biden inherits a US-China relationship that is at historic lows. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE