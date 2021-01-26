Former US Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez was involved in trade talks with China during his four-year stint as the top official under President George W. Bush. Photo: AFP
Biden China policy should keep trade policy and national security apart to avoid Cold War: ex-US commerce chief
- Carlos Gutierrez, a former US Commerce Secretary, said there would be no winner from full US-China decoupling and called for dialogue
- Joe Biden has pledged to engage with allies to tackle China-related issues, but his cabinet nominees have talked tough in Senate hearings
Topic | US-China trade war
