China’s economy is expected to maintain its “strong recovery” this year, with growth seen hitting 8.1 per cent following its coronavirus containment measures, according to the International Monetary Fund. Photo: EPA-EFE
Global economy to grow 5.5 per cent in 2021 after 3.5 per cent contraction in 2020, IMF forecasts
- China’s economy seen growing 8.1 per cent in 2021 as economic recovery continues, while United States economy could rebound to 4.3 per cent growth, according to revised estimates by the International Monetary Fund
- IMF praises US, European Union and Japan economic stimulus measures but warns that recovery is contingent on control of the coronavirus
China’s economy is expected to maintain its “strong recovery” this year, with growth seen hitting 8.1 per cent following its coronavirus containment measures, according to the International Monetary Fund. Photo: EPA-EFE