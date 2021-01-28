Last week, Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group forecast half-year net profit after tax of between US$4 billion and US$4.1 billion, a solid jump from the US$2.45 billion recorded a year earlier. Photo: Shutterstock Last week, Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group forecast half-year net profit after tax of between US$4 billion and US$4.1 billion, a solid jump from the US$2.45 billion recorded a year earlier. Photo: Shutterstock
Last week, Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group forecast half-year net profit after tax of between US$4 billion and US$4.1 billion, a solid jump from the US$2.45 billion recorded a year earlier. Photo: Shutterstock
Economy /  Global Economy

China-Australia relations: Australian iron ore giant Fortescue ‘well-placed’ to meet China’s strong demand

  • Fortescue Metals Group reported a 4.7 per cent jump in iron ore shipments during the October to December quarter
  • The average price it received for its iron ore during the quarter rose a 60.5 per cent to US$122 per dry metric tonne, realising 91 per cent of the 62 per cent Platts benchmark average

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:50am, 28 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Last week, Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group forecast half-year net profit after tax of between US$4 billion and US$4.1 billion, a solid jump from the US$2.45 billion recorded a year earlier. Photo: Shutterstock Last week, Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group forecast half-year net profit after tax of between US$4 billion and US$4.1 billion, a solid jump from the US$2.45 billion recorded a year earlier. Photo: Shutterstock
Last week, Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group forecast half-year net profit after tax of between US$4 billion and US$4.1 billion, a solid jump from the US$2.45 billion recorded a year earlier. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE