Last week, Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group forecast half-year net profit after tax of between US$4 billion and US$4.1 billion, a solid jump from the US$2.45 billion recorded a year earlier. Photo: Shutterstock
China-Australia relations: Australian iron ore giant Fortescue ‘well-placed’ to meet China’s strong demand
- Fortescue Metals Group reported a 4.7 per cent jump in iron ore shipments during the October to December quarter
- The average price it received for its iron ore during the quarter rose a 60.5 per cent to US$122 per dry metric tonne, realising 91 per cent of the 62 per cent Platts benchmark average
Topic | China-Australia relations
