China has 34,273km of oil and gas transmission pipelines under construction or in construction planning stages – more than any other nation based on the total length of projects – with most being developed to handle an increase in gas supplies, said the report by the Global Energy Monitor. Photo: Xinhua
China’s 2060 carbon neutral pledge ‘incompatible’ with expansion of oil and gas pipelines, study says
- China has 34,273km of oil and gas transmission pipelines under construction or in construction planning, more than any other nation on a basis of length
- But the expansion is at odds with China’s undertaking to reach net zero carbon emissions and could lead to stranded assets amid clean energy shift
Topic | Climate change
China has 34,273km of oil and gas transmission pipelines under construction or in construction planning stages – more than any other nation based on the total length of projects – with most being developed to handle an increase in gas supplies, said the report by the Global Energy Monitor. Photo: Xinhua