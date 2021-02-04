Premier Li Keqiang said China would “maintain continuity, consistency and predictability” in its macro policies and “execute them in a thoughtful and targeted manner, to keep major economic indicators in a proper range”. Photo: Reuters
China’s GDP growth in 2020 a ‘truly hard-won outcome’, says Premier Li Keqiang
- China posted 2.3 per cent gross domestic product growth in 2020 despite a steep slump in the first quarter due to the coronavirus shock
- Premier Li Keqiang also told a webinar on Wednesday that Beijing remained committed to its relationship with Britain despite recent tensions
Topic | China GDP
Premier Li Keqiang said China would “maintain continuity, consistency and predictability” in its macro policies and “execute them in a thoughtful and targeted manner, to keep major economic indicators in a proper range”. Photo: Reuters