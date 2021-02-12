China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) signed the Regional Cooperation Economic Partnership (RCEP) in November. Photo: Xinhua
China-backed RCEP trade deal unlikely to benefit developing members in short term, analysts say
- Signed in November, the Regional Cooperation Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a free-trade agreement between 15 Asia-Pacific nations
- It is seen as a China-backed alternative to the US-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)
