Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman and first African leader of the WTO. Photo: AFP
WTO: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala faces tall order to reform global trade body, Chinese experts say
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala faces a steep challenge to reform the World Trade Organization, including its dysfunctional appeals body, Chinese experts say
- Restoring its Appellate Body will be a priority for the Nigerian as she starts her term as the first woman and first African to lead the global trade body
Topic | World Trade Organization (WTO)
