China’s robotics revolution falls behind target as technology gap with rivals Japan, Germany persists

  • Robots made by Chinese companies accounted for about 39 per cent of the domestic market last year, according to Shenzhen Gaogong Industry Research
  • Beijing’s ‘Made in China 2025’ plan set a target for local robot manufacturers to supply half of the domestic market by 2020 and 70 per cent by 2025

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 1:32pm, 20 Feb, 2021

Robots produced by Chinese companies made up about 39 per cent of the domestic market last year. Photo: Xinhua Robots produced by Chinese companies made up about 39 per cent of the domestic market last year. Photo: Xinhua
