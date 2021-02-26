Some 95 per cent of firms in south China say they have no appetite to disengage from the country, according to a new AmCham survey. Photo: EPA-EFE Some 95 per cent of firms in south China say they have no appetite to disengage from the country, according to a new AmCham survey. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations: companies in south China have no appetite for decoupling, but expect tensions to grow, says AmCham

  • Firms surveyed by AmCham in south China are more positive about US-China ties in 2021 than previous years, although most think frictions will grow
  • But 95 per cent say they have no intention to decouple from China, with more than 60 per cent saying the country is still their No 1 investment destination

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:38am, 26 Feb, 2021

