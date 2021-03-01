Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala takes over the World Trade Organization on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
WTO reform: hopes for momentum as new boss Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala takes charge in Geneva
- Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala takes over the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday, seven months after the sudden departure of Brazilian Roberto Azevedo
- She is hitting the ground running, with her first day on the job in Geneva coinciding with the annual meeting of WTO’s General Council
