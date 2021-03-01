China says major safety concerns with Boeing’s 737 MAX need to be ‘properly addressed’ before it will lift a flight ban. Photo: Reuters China says major safety concerns with Boeing’s 737 MAX need to be ‘properly addressed’ before it will lift a flight ban. Photo: Reuters
China says major safety concerns with Boeing’s 737 MAX need to be ‘properly addressed’ before it will lift a flight ban. Photo: Reuters
Aviation
Economy /  Global Economy

Boeing 737 MAX: China’s flight ban won’t be lifted until safety concerns ‘properly addressed’

  • The Civil Aviation Administration of China says it still has concerns with Boeing’s 737 MAX, but cooperation with the US firm has been positive
  • China will not lift its flight ban until design modifications are recertified, pilots are sufficiently trained and findings into two deadly crashes are released

Topic |   Aviation
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 10:15pm, 1 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China says major safety concerns with Boeing’s 737 MAX need to be ‘properly addressed’ before it will lift a flight ban. Photo: Reuters China says major safety concerns with Boeing’s 737 MAX need to be ‘properly addressed’ before it will lift a flight ban. Photo: Reuters
China says major safety concerns with Boeing’s 737 MAX need to be ‘properly addressed’ before it will lift a flight ban. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE