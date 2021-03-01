China says major safety concerns with Boeing’s 737 MAX need to be ‘properly addressed’ before it will lift a flight ban. Photo: Reuters
Boeing 737 MAX: China’s flight ban won’t be lifted until safety concerns ‘properly addressed’
- The Civil Aviation Administration of China says it still has concerns with Boeing’s 737 MAX, but cooperation with the US firm has been positive
- China will not lift its flight ban until design modifications are recertified, pilots are sufficiently trained and findings into two deadly crashes are released
