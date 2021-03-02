Guo Shuqing, Communist Party secretary of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), says the US stock market is the greatest bubble risk in the global economy. Photo: Simon Song Guo Shuqing, Communist Party secretary of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), says the US stock market is the greatest bubble risk in the global economy. Photo: Simon Song
Guo Shuqing, Communist Party secretary of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), says the US stock market is the greatest bubble risk in the global economy. Photo: Simon Song
China warns ‘side effects’ of US economic stimulus risk causing sharp market correction

  • Guo Shuqing, head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, says Chinese officials are ‘very worried’ that foreign asset bubbles will burst
  • Guo says high valuation of US stock market, the world’s largest, means it is the most at risk of a ‘serious run in the opposite direction’

Orange Wang
Updated: 7:30pm, 2 Mar, 2021

