Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala took control of the World Trade Organization (WTO) at the start of March. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | International Women’s Day: ‘It’s about competence’ not gender or race, says new WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed as the first African and first women director general of World Trade Organization (WTO) at the start of March
- She was speaking with former Australia prime minister Julia Gillard at the South China Morning Post’s Women of Our Time conference, which coincided with International Women’s Day
Topic | International Women's Day
Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala took control of the World Trade Organization (WTO) at the start of March. Photo: Reuters