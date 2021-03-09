China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said on Monday after the deal was ratified during the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China ratifies RCEP trade deal three months ahead of schedule, urges other members to follow suit
- The 15-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed in mid-November
- Commerce Minister Wang Wentao confirmed the deal had been ratified during the National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing
