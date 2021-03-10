Rare earth mining counties such as Australia have been seeking to boost the resilience of their supply chains. Photo: AFP Rare earth mining counties such as Australia have been seeking to boost the resilience of their supply chains. Photo: AFP
Rare earth mining counties such as Australia have been seeking to boost the resilience of their supply chains. Photo: AFP
Economy /  Global Economy

Australian rare earth firm ASM signs South Korea deal as West tries to counter China’s dominance in critical minerals

  • Australian company ASM has signed a memorandum of understanding with two regional governments in South Korea to build a rare earth processing plant
  • The agreement comes amid an international race to secure the critical minerals, with Western countries trying to counter China’s dominance in supply

Topic |   Rare earth element
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 8:15pm, 10 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rare earth mining counties such as Australia have been seeking to boost the resilience of their supply chains. Photo: AFP Rare earth mining counties such as Australia have been seeking to boost the resilience of their supply chains. Photo: AFP
Rare earth mining counties such as Australia have been seeking to boost the resilience of their supply chains. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE