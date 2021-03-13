Last year, while the Hong Kong economy shrank by 6.1 per cent, business operations and consumer spending in Taiwan never stopped even as the coronavirus halted both across the world. Photo: Bloomberg
Hongkongers seeking escape from ‘chaos’ benefit from ‘pull factor’ of Taiwan’s coronavirus resistant economy
- Taiwan’s economy grew by 3.11 per cent in 2020, while Hong Kong’s followed the global trend amid the coronavirus and shrank by 6.1 per cent last year
- Taiwan has reported less than 1,000 coronavirus cases and just 10 deaths, with the government projecting its economy will grow by 4.64 per cent in 2021
Topic | Taiwan
Last year, while the Hong Kong economy shrank by 6.1 per cent, business operations and consumer spending in Taiwan never stopped even as the coronavirus halted both across the world. Photo: Bloomberg