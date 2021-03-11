Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says a growth rate of above 6 per cent leaves room for ‘considerable uncertainty’ involving the economic rebound in China. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP: Premier Li Keqiang defends modest 2021 economic growth target, says rate could exceed 6 per cent
- Premier Li Keqiang says GDP growth rate of ‘above 6 per cent’ is not low and leaves room for ‘even faster’ economic expansion
- The target gives Beijing leeway to respond to ‘considerable uncertainty’ surrounding economic recovery from the pandemic, Li says
