Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says a growth rate of above 6 per cent leaves room for ‘considerable uncertainty’ involving the economic rebound in China. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says a growth rate of above 6 per cent leaves room for ‘considerable uncertainty’ involving the economic rebound in China. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says a growth rate of above 6 per cent leaves room for ‘considerable uncertainty’ involving the economic rebound in China. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  Global Economy

China GDP: Premier Li Keqiang defends modest 2021 economic growth target, says rate could exceed 6 per cent

  • Premier Li Keqiang says GDP growth rate of ‘above 6 per cent’ is not low and leaves room for ‘even faster’ economic expansion
  • The target gives Beijing leeway to respond to ‘considerable uncertainty’ surrounding economic recovery from the pandemic, Li says

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Orange WangAmanda Lee
Orange Wang and Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:33pm, 11 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says a growth rate of above 6 per cent leaves room for ‘considerable uncertainty’ involving the economic rebound in China. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says a growth rate of above 6 per cent leaves room for ‘considerable uncertainty’ involving the economic rebound in China. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says a growth rate of above 6 per cent leaves room for ‘considerable uncertainty’ involving the economic rebound in China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE