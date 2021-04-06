The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) has already helped countries defer some US$5.7 billion in payments until the end of 2020, with another US$7.3 billion in deferred payments expected until June, according to World Bank data. Photo: AP
G20 set to extend ‘last or final’ debt payment freeze until end of 2021 to aid coronavirus recovery, World Bank chief says
- The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) has already helped countries defer some US$5.7 billion in payments until the end of 2020, with another US$7.3 billion in deferred payments expected until June
- Extending the debt payment freeze until the end of the year would save even more money that countries could use to combat the coronavirus pandemic and support their economies, World Bank president David Malpass said
Topic | G20
