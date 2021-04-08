While international taxation reform has been in discussion for several years, Italian Finance Minister Daniele Franco said following the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors that there has been an “acceleration in the process” this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
G20 commit to work towards ‘ambitious’ international corporate tax deal backed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week urged the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax, citing a ‘30-year race to the bottom’ in which countries have slashed corporate tax rates to attract multinational businesses
- On Wednesday, Italian Finance Minister Daniele Franco said after a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors that the G20 was ‘committed to reaching an agreement, hopefully we expect it to take place in July’
Topic | G20
