Dozens of container ships were stuck when the Ever Given ran aground in the canal on March 23, with specialist rescue teams taking almost a week to free the vessel. Photo: TNS
Container backlog, global supply chain disruption from Suez Canal crisis could take months to clear
- Dozens of container ships were stuck when the Ever Given ran aground in the canal on March 23, with specialist rescue teams taking almost a week to free the vessel
- Container shipping companies were already contending with disruptions caused by the coronavirus and a surge in demand for retail goods, but the latest impact could still last into the second half of the year
Topic | Trade
Dozens of container ships were stuck when the Ever Given ran aground in the canal on March 23, with specialist rescue teams taking almost a week to free the vessel. Photo: TNS