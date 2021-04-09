Dozens of container ships were stuck when the Ever Given ran aground in the canal on March 23, with specialist rescue teams taking almost a week to free the vessel. Photo: TNS Dozens of container ships were stuck when the Ever Given ran aground in the canal on March 23, with specialist rescue teams taking almost a week to free the vessel. Photo: TNS
Container backlog, global supply chain disruption from Suez Canal crisis could take months to clear

  • Dozens of container ships were stuck when the Ever Given ran aground in the canal on March 23, with specialist rescue teams taking almost a week to free the vessel
  • Container shipping companies were already contending with disruptions caused by the coronavirus and a surge in demand for retail goods, but the latest impact could still last into the second half of the year

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:00pm, 9 Apr, 2021

