The Gulf Livestock 1 sunk in the East China Sea as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region in September last year. Photo: MarineTraffic.com
China, Australia could feel impact as New Zealand halts livestock exports by sea over animal welfare concerns
- Live exports by sea have represented around 0.2 per cent of New Zealand’s primary sector exports revenue since 2015, averaging around NZ$60 million (US$42.2 million) per year from 2015-19
- New Zealand said last year it was reviewing live exports when it introduced interim measures following the capsizing of a ship bound for China that killed nearly 6,000 cows and 41 of the 43 crew members
Topic | Trade
