China-bound shipments help Japan’s exports post largest monthly gain since late 2017

  • However, the pace of recovery in Japanese firms’ exports to the United States remains relatively slow
  • Japan’s shipments to Asia as a whole gained 22.4 per cent, while those to the European Union advanced 12.8 per cent in March

Reuters
Updated: 1:30pm, 19 Apr, 2021

