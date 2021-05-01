China prohibits cryptocurrency fundraising and trading platforms out of fear of stoking financial instability. Photo: Reuters China prohibits cryptocurrency fundraising and trading platforms out of fear of stoking financial instability. Photo: Reuters
China prohibits cryptocurrency fundraising and trading platforms out of fear of stoking financial instability. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  Global Economy

China digital yuan: could backing bitcoin as an investment help promote its sovereign digital currency?

  • Chinese officials have endorsed the use of cryptocurrencies as investments but not as mediums of exchange, due to fear of stoking financial instability
  • However, financial authorities appear eager to use cryptocurrency research and blockchain technology for development of the sovereign digital yuan

Topic |   Digital currencies
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 8:04pm, 1 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China prohibits cryptocurrency fundraising and trading platforms out of fear of stoking financial instability. Photo: Reuters China prohibits cryptocurrency fundraising and trading platforms out of fear of stoking financial instability. Photo: Reuters
China prohibits cryptocurrency fundraising and trading platforms out of fear of stoking financial instability. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE