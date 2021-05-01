China prohibits cryptocurrency fundraising and trading platforms out of fear of stoking financial instability. Photo: Reuters
China digital yuan: could backing bitcoin as an investment help promote its sovereign digital currency?
- Chinese officials have endorsed the use of cryptocurrencies as investments but not as mediums of exchange, due to fear of stoking financial instability
- However, financial authorities appear eager to use cryptocurrency research and blockchain technology for development of the sovereign digital yuan
Topic | Digital currencies
China prohibits cryptocurrency fundraising and trading platforms out of fear of stoking financial instability. Photo: Reuters