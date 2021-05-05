Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who became director general on March 1, is the first woman and African at the World Trade Organization (WTO) helm. Photo: Reuters
China’s growing importance within WTO highlighted by appointment, trade professor says
- China’s Zhang Xiangchen was appointed as a deputy director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday
- American lawyer Angela Ellard, France’s WTO envoy Jean-Marie Paugam and Costa Rica’s former trade minister Anabel Gonzalez were also selected
