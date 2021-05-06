Before the Biden proposal, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said a global minimum rate could boost the global tax take by US$100 billion. That figure would be significantly greater if the US plan takes effect. Photo: AP
Joe Biden’s push for near 21 per cent global minimum corporate tax ‘ possible’, top official says
- Biden administration’s plan has turbocharged negotiations at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on how to overhaul rules
- The 139-nation OECD have set the summer as a target for getting a deal that could deliver a significant boost to tax revenues
