Chinese authorities and steelmaking industry groups are growing uneasy about high iron ore prices. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia tensions ratchet up unease in Beijing about surging iron ore prices
- China is growing jittery about soaring iron ore prices amid heightened trade tensions with Australia, its biggest supplier
- But it will be tough for it to find alternative sources for the commodity, as it imports as much as 60 per cent from Australia
Topic | China economy
