Taiwan has reintroduced strict coronavirus containment measures after a spike in cases. Photo: CNA Taiwan has reintroduced strict coronavirus containment measures after a spike in cases. Photo: CNA
Taiwan has reintroduced strict coronavirus containment measures after a spike in cases. Photo: CNA
Economy /  Global Economy

Coronavirus: Taiwan economy faces ‘double whammy’ as island tightens containment measures

  • Following a spike in coronavirus infections, Taiwan has reintroduced strict containment measures that could potentially slow growth in a ‘worst-case scenario’
  • The self-ruled island reported just a trickle of daily cases brought in on international flights in 2020, allowing its economy to grow by 2.98 per cent

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Ralph Jennings

Updated: 6:54am, 15 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan has reintroduced strict coronavirus containment measures after a spike in cases. Photo: CNA Taiwan has reintroduced strict coronavirus containment measures after a spike in cases. Photo: CNA
Taiwan has reintroduced strict coronavirus containment measures after a spike in cases. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE