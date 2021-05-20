India’s second coronavirus wave is threatening to put many small exporters out of business and slow the country’s economic recovery. Illustration: Brian Wang
India’s coronavirus crisis threatens plans for post-pandemic supply chain shift from China
- India’s second coronavirus wave has forced many small manufacturers to reduce operations or temporarily close factories
- The outbreak is also putting pressure on India’s attempts to entice businesses away from China as part of a global supply chain shift
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
India’s second coronavirus wave is threatening to put many small exporters out of business and slow the country’s economic recovery. Illustration: Brian Wang